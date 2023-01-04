'Romeo & Juliet' Child Stars Sue Paramount Over Nude Scene

By Gina Kim (January 3, 2023, 9:58 PM EST) -- Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey, the breakout stars portraying titular characters in the 1968 adaption of the Shakespeare tragedy "Romeo & Juliet" sued Paramount Pictures in California state court alleging child sex abuse over a nude scene in the film they say amounts to "pornography and evidence of a crime."...

