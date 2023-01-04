Macquarie Asks Full 2nd Circ. To Rethink Investor Suit Revival

By Jessica Corso (January 4, 2023, 7:52 PM EST) -- A U.S. subsidiary of Macquarie Group is calling on the full Second Circuit to overturn a ruling that revived a lawsuit claiming its executives failed to warn investors about the financial implications of a new environmental regulation, saying the ruling could widen a circuit split and expose corporations to more securities lawsuits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS