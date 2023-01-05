Emory Wants Out Of Former Executive's Discrimination Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (January 4, 2023, 7:34 PM EST) -- Emory Healthcare has urged a Georgia federal judge to nix claims against the company filed by a former executive who alleges that years of harassment and retaliation from the hospital chain's former top financial officer forced her into early retirement....

