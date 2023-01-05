Lantus Buyers Line Up As Plaintiffs In Recast Class Action

By Nadia Dreid (January 5, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- Lantus insulin pen buyers are hopping on board the proposed class action-turned direct lawsuit as plaintiffs after counsel for the aggrieved medication buyers realized that the litigation accusing Sanofi-Aventis of anti-competitive behavior wasn't suited to class treatment....

