CSX Can't Escape Suit Over Worker's Fall From Ladder

By Mike Curley (January 4, 2023, 4:50 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid from CSX Transportation Inc. to throw out a worker's Federal Employers' Liability Act suit over injuries he sustained after a utility pole he'd leaned his ladder on toppled, saying CSX's own guidelines call into question whether the pole had been adequately tested for stability....

