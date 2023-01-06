Jeld-Wen Rebuffs Blame For Driver's Injury During Unloading

By Gianna Ferrarin (January 6, 2023, 5:43 PM EST) -- Manufacturing giant Jeld-Wen is arguing it isn't liable for a truck driver's injuries after about 40 windows fell on him while he was unloading a trailer, saying its responsibility for the trailer driven by the contractor ended once the trailer shipped....

