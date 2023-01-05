Calbiotech Can't Avoid ERISA Suit Over Safe Harbor 401(k)

By Patrick Hoff (January 4, 2023, 6:27 PM EST) -- Life sciences company Calbiotech Inc. can't dodge a former employee's suit claiming it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to make matching contributions to employees' 401(k) plans, after a California federal judge found the company's failure to provide certain notices doesn't excuse the purported mismanagement....

