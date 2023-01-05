Court OKs $1.85M Deal For Cyberpunk 2077 Investors

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 4, 2023, 9:05 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles federal judge has given an initial green light to a $1.85 million settlement resolving stockholder claims against Polish video game maker CD Projekt SA over its once hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 release, a game the investors say was "virtually unplayable."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS