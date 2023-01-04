Former Ga. Restaurant Owners Sue SBA Over Relief Funds

By Tom Lotshaw (January 4, 2023, 8:09 PM EST) -- Three former owners of a Golden Corral restaurant in Georgia are suing the U.S. Small Business Administration, arguing it violated their constitutional rights and the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to properly process and approve their application for $1.8 million from pandemic relief funding available for restaurants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS