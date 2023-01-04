Dealer Used Same Oil Pan Pics In False Claims, Hyundai Says

By David Minsky (January 4, 2023, 8:58 PM EST) -- Hyundai Motor America Corp. on Wednesday said during its opening statements in a federal civil racketeering trial that a Florida dealership intentionally damaged hundreds of engines and submitted the same photos of oil pans across multiple fraudulent claims in an effort to collect warranty funds from the carmaker in connection to a recall involving Sonata and Santa Fe vehicles....

