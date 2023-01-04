LastPass Security Breach Drained Bitcoin Wallet, User Says

By Craig Clough (January 4, 2023, 8:38 PM EST) -- An unnamed plaintiff filed a putative class action against LastPass on Tuesday over a recent data breach, alleging lax information protections by the password software developer led to roughly $53,000 in bitcoin being stolen from the plaintiff after they used the service to store private keys used to access their holdings. ...

