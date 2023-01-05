Eyewear Co.'s $272M Fraud Suit Against Chase Pared Down

By Katryna Perera (January 5, 2023, 6:50 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed a suit the French unit of international eyewear company EssilorLuxottica SA brought against J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA accusing the bank of ignoring red flags from a cybercriminal scheme that stole $272 million from the company's New York account in 2019....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS