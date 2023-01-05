Airline Trade Group Urges 9th Circ. To Ground Ordinance

By Beverly Banks (January 5, 2023, 2:55 PM EST) -- An airline trade group urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court's decision backing San Francisco's enforcement of an ordinance that sets minimum health insurance coverage standards for airport workers, arguing the statute is preempted by federal law because the local government acts as a regulator....

