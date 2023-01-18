Arbitrator Was Too Close To US In Money Laundering Fight

By Caroline Simson (January 18, 2023, 9:21 PM EST) -- The U.S.-appointed arbitrator in a proceeding challenging forfeiture actions aimed at unraveling an alleged Ukrainian money laundering scheme was disqualified last month due to his ongoing role as an adviser to the secretary of Homeland Security, according to a decision made public Wednesday....

