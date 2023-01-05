Fed. Circ. Backs CIT Definition Of Countertop 'Producers'

By Micah Danney (January 5, 2023, 6:45 PM EST) -- A unanimous panel of Federal Circuit judges found Thursday that companies fabricating quartz countertops were not "producers" on par with companies producing solid stone slabs, ruling their support was therefore not required for an investigation into slab imports....

