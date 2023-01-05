SEC Fines Ex-BlackRock Manager Over Undisclosed Conflict

By Sarah Jarvis (January 5, 2023, 7:54 PM EST) -- A former BlackRock Advisors LLC portfolio manager who oversaw the investment of millions of dollars in a film distribution company that helped his daughter land an acting role agreed Thursday to pay a $250,000 penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for not disclosing the conflict of interest....

