The Gap Wants To Trim Patagonia's 'Implausible' TM Claims

By Craig Clough (January 5, 2023, 8:36 PM EST) -- The Gap asked a California federal court on Thursday to trim a suit lodged against it by Patagonia over alleged trademark and trade dress infringement related to its Snap-T pullover fleece design, arguing some of the marks in question are just the word "Patagonia" and should be tossed from the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS