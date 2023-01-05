Kirkland-Led WWE Founder Reenters The Ring To Review Biz

By Elaine Briseño (January 5, 2023, 8:54 PM EST) -- Embattled World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon, advised by Kirkland & Ellis, is coming off the ropes to assume the role of executive chairman of the organization's board and potentially explore a sale of the business, after stepping away from his leadership role last summer amid allegations of misconduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS