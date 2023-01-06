Snyder Seeks Extension To Defend Keeping Suit In Fed Court

By David Steele (January 6, 2023, 4:44 PM EST) -- The Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder want the consumer-protection suit over their alleged toxic workplace contested in federal court, where it was remanded at the end of December, and have asked for extra time to reply to the District of Columbia's request to return the case to the D.C. courts where it was originally filed....

