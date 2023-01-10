2nd Circ. Tightens Screws On Insider Trading Prosecutions

By Jessica Corso (January 9, 2023, 9:18 PM EST) -- A recent Second Circuit ruling overturning the convictions of an ex-Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services worker and two former hedge fund analysts could make it harder for federal prosecutors to win insider trading cases brought against individuals who profit from leaked regulatory information, legal experts told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS