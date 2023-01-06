La. Workers Settle BP Oil Spill Claims Against Attys, Insurers

By Josh Liberatore (January 6, 2023, 7:32 PM EST) -- Louisiana residents have settled a lawsuit they brought against a group of law firms, lawyers and insurance companies over missed relief money following the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a Louisiana federal judge said in an order Friday dismissing the case....

