Bauer Denies Assault Allegations As Dodgers Cut Him Loose

By Hailey Konnath (January 6, 2023, 9:35 PM EST) -- Pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday firmly denied sexual assault allegations against him in ongoing litigation in California federal court, lodging an answer to his accuser's counterclaims just hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Bauer "will no longer be part of our organization."...

