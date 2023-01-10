DC Court Doubts Its Role In Trump Rape Defamation Suit

By Katie Buehler (January 10, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- The full D.C. Court of Appeals struggled Tuesday with whether it has jurisdiction to decide a central question in a writer's defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over controversial statements he made denying her rape accusation: if he is liable because he was acting outside his scope of employment....

