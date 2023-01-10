DC Says Commanders' Extension Request Is A Delay Tactic

By Elaine Briseño (January 9, 2023, 4:58 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia, arguing the request is merely a delay tactic, is pushing back against the Washington Commanders and its owner Daniel Snyder, who asked for more time to outline why the toxic workplace and consumer protection suit against the NFL team should remain in federal court....

