Hotel Says Insurers Must Cover Homeless Families' Damages

By Jennifer Mandato (January 9, 2023, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Manhattan boutique hotel said its insurers cannot use a wear-and-tear exclusion in its property insurance policy to escape covering more than $1.4 million in damages the hotel sustained, as the damages were a result of the hotel's participation in a contract with the city to house homeless people....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS