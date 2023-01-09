GEO Group and Migrant Fathers, Sons Settle Separation Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (January 9, 2023, 7:03 PM EST) -- Private prison giant GEO Group reached a "confidential settlement agreement" with migrant fathers and their sons who alleged the immigration detention facility operator maliciously separated them with rifles and pistols, GEO and the migrants told a Texas federal judge Monday....

