Atty Asks 5th Circ. For Fast Exit From Lewis Brisbois TM Row

By Catherine Marfin (January 9, 2023, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Texas attorney on the receiving end of a trademark suit by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP asked the Fifth Circuit to force a federal judge to rule on her motions to escape the suit, arguing that the judge has taken more than a month to rule after he said he would do so "expeditiously."...

