NY Issues 3 Siting Permits For Solar Energy Facilities

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 9, 2023, 6:41 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday the state approved three siting permits for solar facilities that will deliver clean energy power to more than 69,000 homes for at least 20 years and add 542,000 megawatts of new renewable capacity annually to the state....

