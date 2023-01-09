11th Circ. Lets Nationwide Off In Faulty Construction Row

By Jennifer Mandato (January 9, 2023, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday agreed with an Alabama federal court in finding that a Nationwide unit does not have to indemnify two homeowners for a $900,000 judgment that a state court awarded to them for defective construction work on their house by the unit's insured....

