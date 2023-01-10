NFL Fans Say DraftKings Wrongly Paid Out After Hamlin Injury

By Hailey Konnath (January 9, 2023, 9:45 PM EST) -- DraftKings wrongly paid out on certain NFL contests while refusing to pay out on others in the wake of the Buffalo Bills game in which safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, football fans claimed Monday in a proposed class action filed in Massachusetts federal court....

