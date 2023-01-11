NY Judge Trims Eviction Claims In Tribe Pot Seller Suit

By Ali Sullivan (January 11, 2023, 9:38 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a slew of counterclaims brought by a cannabis and cigarette retailer against the Cayuga Nation while keeping intact two illegal removal allegations, reasoning that the allegedly unlawful property removal arose amid the "same transaction or occurrence" from which the upstate New York tribe's remaining racketeering claim stems....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS