Chris Brown Wants Canceled Show Fee Suit Tossed Or Moved

By Ryan Harroff (January 10, 2023, 2:01 PM EST) -- Singer Chris Brown's company slammed a $500,000 suit brought against the artist for allegedly failing to return an advance fee given to him for a Texas concert he later canceled, telling an Ohio federal judge the case should be thrown out or at least booted from the Buckeye State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS