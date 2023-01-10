Father-Son Contractors Get Prison Time For $6M Tax Fraud

By Anna Scott Farrell (January 10, 2023, 2:44 PM EST) -- The father-son owners of two Florida construction companies who asked to avoid prison time after pleading guilty to illegally employing workers and failing to pay nearly $6 million in taxes were sentenced to nearly two and nearly three years in prison by a federal judge....

