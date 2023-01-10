Real Estate Rumors: Feil, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Somerset

By Andrew McIntyre (January 10, 2023, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Real Estate Board of New York has inked a deal to extend its lease on Lexington Avenue in New York for another 10 years, the Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The company is staying put in its 23,000 square feet at The Feil Organization's 570 Lexington Ave., and asking rents at the building range from $65 to $80 per square foot, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS