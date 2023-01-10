IQVIA Says 401(k) Class Can't Show Plan Suffered Losses

By Emmy Freedman (January 10, 2023, 1:45 PM EST) -- Health care technology company IQVIA urged a federal judge to throw out a 9,000-member class action accusing it of picking inferior yet expensive investments for its $1.13 billion 401(k) plan, saying the former workers behind the suit failed to show the plan lost money....

