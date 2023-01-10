Fox Sports Age Bias Suit Kicked Back To Calif. Court

By Patrick Hoff (January 10, 2023, 2:31 PM EST) -- A suit claiming Fox Sports used the COVID-19 pandemic as cover to push out nine employees because of their age is headed back to state court after a California federal judge said the network was wrong to assert the claims were preempted by federal labor law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS