Funds Urge 2nd Circ. Not To Revive $10M Retiree Benefits Suit

By Emily Brill (January 10, 2023, 3:32 PM EST) -- A union's benefit funds have urged the Second Circuit to preserve their win in a lawsuit that accused them of denying retiree benefits to a union official, saying a New York federal judge properly held that their reason for rejecting the official's application was valid....

