Precedent Bars Steel Tariff Rollback, Fed. Circ. Hears

By Jennifer Doherty (January 10, 2023, 8:18 PM EST) -- The only way to resolve the latest dispute over national security tariffs on steel and aluminum is to uphold the levies, attorneys for the U.S. government told a Federal Circuit during oral arguments Tuesday....

