Real Estate Co. Beats Investors' Suit Over Philly Site Value

By Matthew Santoni (January 10, 2023, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge closed the book Tuesday on a long-running case against a trio of law and real estate firms stemming from a proposed Philadelphia development project, entering judgment for real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield following a jury verdict in the company's favor....

