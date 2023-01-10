Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Deepwater Drilling Servicer Hits Ch. 11 With $651M Of Debt

By Vince Sullivan and Rick Archer (January 10, 2023, 10:28 AM EST) -- Deepwater drilling rig services provider Nautical Solutions LLC has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas bankruptcy court, saying a prolonged downturn in the industry has left it unable to service its $651 million of debt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!