ExxonMobil Subcontractor's Insurer Off Hook In Job Fatality

By Jennifer Mandato (January 10, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- An insurer for a subcontractor on a construction job for ExxonMobil Oil Corp. doesn't have to defend the general contractor in an underlying suit over a woman's death on the job, a Texas federal court found, ruling that the general contractor wasn't her employer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS