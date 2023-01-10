Bayer Sunscreen Settlement Nets Class Attys $766K

By Ryan Harroff (January 10, 2023, 6:26 PM EST) -- Class counsel was awarded a roughly $766,000 fee and costs Monday for its work representing consumers who claimed Bayer Healthcare LLC and Beiersdorf Inc. sold Coppertone sunscreen containing dangerously high levels of benzene....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS