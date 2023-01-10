Pot Co. Says NFL Duo's 'Outrageous' Filing Merits Sanctions

By Jonathan Capriel (January 10, 2023, 8:06 PM EST) -- Pot cultivator Genetixs says a California state judge should consider imposing sanctions for the "outrageous conduct" displayed by counsel for former NFL player Sharod "Roddy" White and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones, saying they submitted an unauthorized filing that included an attorney's disciplinary record....

