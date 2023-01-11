Mercedes Says Piston Defect Class Is Loaded With Flaws

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 11, 2023, 7:29 PM EST) -- Mercedes-Benz USA urged a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action claiming it knowingly sold vehicles with a piston defect, saying the woman who filed the lawsuit doesn't even own the vehicle with the alleged problem....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS