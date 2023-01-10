White House Touts Chip Collaboration At Regional Summit

By Caleb Symons (January 10, 2023, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday it plans to convene representatives of the U.S., Canada and Mexico for a new semiconductor forum, where they can engage with industry leaders on improving public policy and increasing investment in semiconductor supply chains....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS