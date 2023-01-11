10th Circ. Rejects Congressional Review Act Challenge

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 11, 2023, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit rejected two advocacy groups' attempt to vacate a mine expansion project by declaring two congressional measures governing rulemaking and Senate processes unconstitutional, saying the statutes fall within Congress' powers and the groups lack the ability to pursue their claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS