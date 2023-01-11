Disney+ User Fights ESPN Arbitration In Meta Privacy Case

By Renee Hickman (January 11, 2023, 5:25 PM EST) -- A man leading a proposed class suit alleging ESPN illegally shares data with Meta told a Pennsylvania federal judge that the company cannot show a binding arbitration agreement exists between him and the sports network, arguing that it wasn't clear when he subscribed to Disney+ that it would come with ESPN....

