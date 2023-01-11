Artists Rip Yuga Labs Failure To Produce Docs In NFT TM Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (January 11, 2023, 5:03 PM EST) -- An artist has accused Yuga Labs Inc. of wrongly withholding discovery documents in the company's trademark suit against him over its Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token collection, arguing that the sought-after evidence could extinguish the infringement claims and aid counterclaims concerning federal copyright law and harassment....

