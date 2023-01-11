Euronav Rejects Frontline's Bid To Back Out Of $4B Merger

By Elaine Briseño (January 11, 2023, 1:12 PM EST) -- International crude oil tanker company Euronav NV said Wednesday it is willing to enter arbitration or pursue litigation against Frontline Ltd. over the termination of their proposed stock merger deal to protect its shareholders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS