Tesla's Countersuit Tossed In Calif. Agency's Race Bias Case

By Patrick Hoff and Dorothy Atkins (January 11, 2023, 6:38 PM EST) -- A California state judge tossed with leave to amend Tesla's attempt to thwart the California Civil Rights Department's lawsuit alleging widespread anti-Black harassment at a Fremont factory, saying Wednesday that Tesla's countersuit claiming "underground rulemaking" at the agency has a "significant line-drawing problem" regarding what may constitute agency decision-making discretion....

